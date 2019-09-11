Insider Buying: Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) Major Shareholder Buys $140,272.40 in Stock

Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) major shareholder Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp acquired 15,247 shares of Nicholas Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.20 per share, for a total transaction of $140,272.40. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 27th, Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp acquired 5,733 shares of Nicholas Financial stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.01 per share, for a total transaction of $51,654.33.

On Tuesday, August 20th, Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp acquired 76,822 shares of Nicholas Financial stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.62 per share, for a total transaction of $662,205.64.

On Thursday, August 15th, Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp bought 61,615 shares of Nicholas Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.28 per share, with a total value of $510,172.20.

On Wednesday, June 26th, Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp bought 67,593 shares of Nicholas Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.98 per share, with a total value of $606,985.14.

On Thursday, June 20th, Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp purchased 87,231 shares of Nicholas Financial stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.01 per share, for a total transaction of $785,951.31.

Shares of NICK traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.25. Nicholas Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.92 and a 12-month high of $12.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.11.

Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.64 million for the quarter. Nicholas Financial had a negative net margin of 6.47% and a negative return on equity of 4.53%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Nicholas Financial from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Nicholas Financial by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,033 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Nicholas Financial by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,427 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 3,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Group LLC grew its holdings in Nicholas Financial by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 1,745,746 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,410,000 after buying an additional 154,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.63% of the company’s stock.

About Nicholas Financial

Nicholas Financial, Inc operates as a specialized consumer finance company in the United States. The company engages in acquiring and servicing automobile finance installment contracts for the purchase of new and used automobiles and light trucks. It also originates direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products.

