Insider Selling: bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) Insider Sells 2,060 Shares of Stock

bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) insider David Davidson sold 2,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.16, for a total value of $206,329.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,467,138.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

David Davidson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get bluebird bio alerts:

On Friday, July 5th, David Davidson sold 7,660 shares of bluebird bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.47, for a total value of $991,740.20.

NASDAQ:BLUE traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.08. 563,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,411. The company has a current ratio of 8.02, a quick ratio of 8.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.31. bluebird bio Inc has a 1-year low of $87.49 and a 1-year high of $163.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 2.28.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($3.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.04) by ($0.51). bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,158.04% and a negative return on equity of 35.90%. The business had revenue of $13.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.91) earnings per share. bluebird bio’s revenue was up 68.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that bluebird bio Inc will post -13.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in bluebird bio by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in bluebird bio by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in bluebird bio by 100.0% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its position in bluebird bio by 0.5% during the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 18,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in bluebird bio by 18.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period.

BLUE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair downgraded shares of bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of bluebird bio from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $120.00 target price on shares of bluebird bio and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Gabelli restated a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $191.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. bluebird bio has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.13.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

See Also: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.