Insider Selling: Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) COO Sells 55,000 Shares of Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.58, for a total transaction of $10,316,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sheryl Sandberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 27th, Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total value of $10,032,550.00.

On Wednesday, August 14th, Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.62, for a total value of $9,989,100.00.

On Thursday, July 25th, Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.81, for a total value of $11,044,550.00.

On Monday, July 8th, Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total value of $10,732,150.00.

On Tuesday, June 25th, Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.76, for a total transaction of $10,436,800.00.

NASDAQ FB traded up $2.32 on Wednesday, hitting $188.49. 11,558,358 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,437,799. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $187.42 and a 200-day moving average of $182.81. The stock has a market cap of $538.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.02 and a 52 week high of $208.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 27.26%. The company had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whitnell & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in Facebook by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 170 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FB. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $226.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Facebook from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Facebook from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.92.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

