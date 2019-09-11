Insider Selling: Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) Insider Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) insider Joseph N. Mildenhall sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.75, for a total value of $217,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,809 shares in the company, valued at $6,177,978.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of LOPE traded up $0.54 on Wednesday, hitting $110.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,511. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.75. Grand Canyon Education Inc has a fifty-two week low of $90.67 and a fifty-two week high of $132.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 33.14%. The firm had revenue of $174.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education Inc will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on LOPE. ValuEngine upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $145.00 target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.25.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOPE. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter valued at $63,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 15.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 85.9% in the second quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

