Insider Selling: Plantronics Inc (NYSE:PLT) CEO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Plantronics Inc (NYSE:PLT) CEO Joseph B. Burton sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,960 shares in the company, valued at $5,179,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Plantronics stock traded up $2.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.28. The company had a trading volume of 490,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,975. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Plantronics Inc has a one year low of $26.09 and a one year high of $64.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.63 and a 200 day moving average of $41.98.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Plantronics had a negative net margin of 10.25% and a positive return on equity of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $447.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.49 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Plantronics Inc will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Plantronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Plantronics by 1,100.0% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Plantronics by 49.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Plantronics by 50.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Plantronics by 38.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Plantronics by 88.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Plantronics in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Cowen set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Plantronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Sidoti set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Plantronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plantronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.80.

Plantronics Company Profile

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated communications and collaborations solutions for consumers and businesses worldwide. The company offers its communications and collaboration solutions for voice, video, and content sharing, as well as a line of support and services for the workplace under the Polycom brand.

