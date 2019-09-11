Insider Selling: Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV) CFO Sells 75,000 Shares of Stock

Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV) CFO Dan Puckett sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total value of $2,603,250.00.

NASDAQ:SWAV traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.90. 7,042 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 534,349. The company has a current ratio of 9.13, a quick ratio of 8.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shockwave Medical Inc has a 52 week low of $24.58 and a 52 week high of $68.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.67.

Get Shockwave Medical alerts:

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 million. Shockwave Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 334.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shockwave Medical Inc will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SWAV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shockwave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Shockwave Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $117,477,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 8.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,057,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,072,000 after purchasing an additional 162,999 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in Shockwave Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $44,601,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Shockwave Medical by 1,232.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 666,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,028,000 after purchasing an additional 616,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Shockwave Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $11,072,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

Shockwave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

See Also: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Shockwave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shockwave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.