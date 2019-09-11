Insider Selling: Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Insider Sells 8,315 Shares of Stock

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) insider Adam Christopher Ellis sold 8,315 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total value of $270,320.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ ZUMZ traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.57. 674,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,779. The firm has a market capitalization of $850.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.06. Zumiez Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.57 and a 52 week high of $33.47.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $228.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.65 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 5.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Research analysts predict that Zumiez Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZUMZ. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zumiez in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Zumiez in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Zumiez by 853.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,310 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,858 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Zumiez by 501.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,625 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 8,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Zumiez in the 1st quarter valued at about $260,000. 83.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 31st. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Zumiez to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Wedbush set a $17.00 target price on shares of Zumiez and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Zumiez presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

