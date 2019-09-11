Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Insmed in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Insmed has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:INSM traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.21. 790,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,045,037. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 7.31 and a current ratio of 7.54. Insmed has a 52-week low of $11.31 and a 52-week high of $33.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 2.98.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.30 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Insmed will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Insmed news, CEO William Lewis sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $10,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 480,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,497,472. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INSM. A.R.T. Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Insmed by 4.7% during the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 22,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in shares of Insmed by 26.5% in the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Insmed during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 41,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Insmed by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

