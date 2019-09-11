Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Intelligent Systems Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $40.50. Intelligent Systems shares last traded at $42.00, with a volume of 14,156 shares changing hands.

Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.51 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Intelligent Systems in the second quarter worth $49,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Intelligent Systems by 313.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Intelligent Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Intelligent Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Intelligent Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000.

Intelligent Systems Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:INS)

Intelligent Systems Corporation, through its subsidiary, CoreCard Software, Inc, provides technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States and European Union. The company designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors.

