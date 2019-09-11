Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.147 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This is a positive change from Intertape Polymer Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

ITPOF stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.55. 421 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 646. Intertape Polymer Group has a twelve month low of $10.91 and a twelve month high of $15.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $807.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.83.

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Intertape Polymer Group had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The business had revenue of $295.61 million during the quarter.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Intertape Polymer Group in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

About Intertape Polymer Group

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the packaging industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and sells various paper and film based pressure sensitive and water activated tapes, polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films, woven coated fabrics, and complementary packaging systems for industrial and retail use.

