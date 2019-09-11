Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) Raises Dividend to $0.20 Per Share

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.195 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This is an increase from Intertape Polymer Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

Shares of TSE ITP traded down C$0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$17.90. 71,048 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,526. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.25, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.52. Intertape Polymer Group has a one year low of C$14.60 and a one year high of C$19.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$18.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$18.38. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion and a PE ratio of 28.41.

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$395.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$395.37 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intertape Polymer Group will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ITP. BMO Capital Markets set a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$21.50 to C$22.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$23.00 to C$21.50 in a report on Friday, August 9th.

About Intertape Polymer Group

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the packaging industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and sells various paper-and-film based pressure sensitive and water activated tapes, polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films, protective packaging and engineered coated products, and complementary packaging systems for industrial and retail use.

