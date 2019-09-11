inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Short Interest Update

inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a decline of 25.4% from the July 31st total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of inTEST from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of inTEST from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.

INTT stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.52. 39,584 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,632. inTEST has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $8.50.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.35 million during the quarter.

In other news, CEO James Pelrin bought 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.40 per share, for a total transaction of $42,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,062.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in inTEST by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 182,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 28,428 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of inTEST by 1.8% during the first quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 239,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 4,210 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of inTEST by 39.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 200,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 57,200 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of inTEST by 21.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 81,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 14,244 shares during the period. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of inTEST by 105.6% in the first quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 36,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 18,522 shares during the period.

inTEST Company Profile

inTEST Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets thermal management products and semiconductor automated test equipment interface solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS). The Thermal segment offers ThermoStream temperature management tools, MobileTemp systems, ThermoChambers, Thermal Platforms, ThermoChuck precision vacuum platform assemblies, Thermonics temperature conditioning products, and EKOHEAT and EASYHEAT induction heating systems.

