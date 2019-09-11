Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF) Shares Bought by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF) by 340.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,738 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,135 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.72% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF worth $2,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 8.8% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the second quarter worth about $378,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 21.8% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 9,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at about $552,000.

NYSEARCA RYF traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $43.54. 194 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,924. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.49 and a 200 day moving average of $42.46. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $33.71 and a twelve month high of $45.25.

