Investar Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ISTR) EVP Ryan P. Finnan Sells 1,500 Shares

Investar Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ISTR) EVP Ryan P. Finnan sold 1,500 shares of Investar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $35,055.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,891.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISTR traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.50. 14,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,999. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.38. The firm has a market cap of $229.72 million, a PE ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.18. Investar Holding Corp has a 52 week low of $19.49 and a 52 week high of $27.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $18.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 million. Investar had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 9.25%. On average, research analysts predict that Investar Holding Corp will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ISTR. ValuEngine lowered Investar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Investar in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Raymond James upgraded Investar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Investar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Investar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Investar by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 204,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,866,000 after purchasing an additional 63,799 shares during the period. Investment House LLC bought a new position in Investar in the 2nd quarter worth $306,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Investar by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 496,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,851,000 after buying an additional 37,171 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Investar by 434.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 9,053 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Investar by 1,138.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. 53.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Investar Company Profile

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

