Investors Real Estate Trust Reit to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.70 (NYSE:IRET)

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 5th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 18.6% per year over the last three years. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit has a dividend payout ratio of 800.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Investors Real Estate Trust Reit to earn $3.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.4%.

IRET stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.45. The company had a trading volume of 78,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,634. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.52. The company has a market cap of $838.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit has a twelve month low of $46.30 and a twelve month high of $72.42.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IRET. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.50 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.50.

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of December 31, 2018, IRET owned interests in 87 apartment communities consisting of 13,702 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: IRET and IRET PRC, respectively).

