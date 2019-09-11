Invictus Hyperion Fund Trading 26.3% Lower This Week (IHF)

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 11th. In the last seven days, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded 26.3% lower against the US dollar. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a market capitalization of $4.90 million and approximately $3,926.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Invictus Hyperion Fund token can now be purchased for $0.0411 or 0.00000404 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009858 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00206302 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $121.05 or 0.01189616 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000578 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000146 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00086691 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017078 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 37.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00022654 BTC.

About Invictus Hyperion Fund

Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 122,852,180 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,206,722 tokens. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official website is invictuscapital.com/hyperion. The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus.

Invictus Hyperion Fund Token Trading

Invictus Hyperion Fund can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Invictus Hyperion Fund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

