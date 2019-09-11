IOStoken Hits 24-Hour Volume of $16.00 Million (IOST)

IOStoken (CURRENCY:IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 11th. One IOStoken token can now be purchased for $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Zebpay, Ethfinex, BigONE and WazirX. Over the last seven days, IOStoken has traded 20.7% lower against the dollar. IOStoken has a total market cap of $332.92 million and approximately $16.00 million worth of IOStoken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00041933 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $482.06 or 0.04790468 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000291 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001151 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000117 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00027897 BTC.

IOStoken Token Profile

IOStoken (IOST) is a token. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. IOStoken’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,400,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for IOStoken is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOStoken’s official website is iost.io. IOStoken’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOStoken’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken.

IOStoken Token Trading

IOStoken can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, GOPAX, DDEX, Koinex, CoinBene, OKEx, DigiFinex, OTCBTC, Zebpay, BitMax, HitBTC, BitMart, WazirX, Hotbit, Upbit, Cobinhood, Binance, DragonEX, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, Vebitcoin, Huobi, Bitrue, IDAX, BigONE, Kyber Network, ABCC, Kucoin, CoinZest, Bithumb, Bitkub, Coineal, Ethfinex and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOStoken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOStoken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOStoken using one of the exchanges listed above.

