IQ Short Duration Enhanced Core Bond U.S. ETF to Issue — Dividend of $0.06 (NYSEARCA:SDAG)

IQ Short Duration Enhanced Core Bond U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:SDAG) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, September 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0564 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th.

SDAG stock remained flat at $$25.60 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,735. IQ Short Duration Enhanced Core Bond U.S. ETF has a one year low of $25.02 and a one year high of $25.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.44.

