IronRidge Resources (LON:IRR) Shares Up 1%

IronRidge Resources Ltd (LON:IRR) shares shot up 1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 15.28 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 15.28 ($0.20), 19,561 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 83% from the average session volume of 116,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.13 ($0.20).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 14.18 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 16.05. The firm has a market cap of $47.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24.

IronRidge Resources Company Profile (LON:IRR)

IronRidge Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Africa and Australia. The company explores for lithium pegmatites in Ghana covering 645 square kilometers of granted and under application tenure through direct applications and earn-in agreements; and gold in Chad, Central Africa covering 900 square kilometers of granted tenure.

