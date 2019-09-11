iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Hits New 12-Month High at $102.62

iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $102.62 and last traded at $102.46, with a volume of 216053 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $101.87.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.33 and a 200 day moving average of $98.72.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DVY. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at $607,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 54,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,311,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $805,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 301.5% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after buying an additional 12,304 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:DVY)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

