ISHARES TR/MSCI NEW ZEALAND ET (BMV:ENZL) Shares Sold by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. cut its holdings in ISHARES TR/MSCI NEW ZEALAND ET (BMV:ENZL) by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in ISHARES TR/MSCI NEW ZEALAND ET were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ISHARES TR/MSCI NEW ZEALAND ET by 204.2% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of ISHARES TR/MSCI NEW ZEALAND ET during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Water Oak Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ISHARES TR/MSCI NEW ZEALAND ET by 198.4% during the 2nd quarter. Water Oak Advisors LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ISHARES TR/MSCI NEW ZEALAND ET in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in ISHARES TR/MSCI NEW ZEALAND ET by 162.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 5,201 shares in the last quarter.

BMV:ENZL traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.60. ISHARES TR/MSCI NEW ZEALAND ET has a 1-year low of $800.00 and a 1-year high of $935.00.

