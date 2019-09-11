iSIGN Media Solutions (CVE:ISD) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.05

iSIGN Media Solutions Inc (CVE:ISD)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 147000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company has a market cap of $7.34 million and a P/E ratio of -4.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.06.

About iSIGN Media Solutions (CVE:ISD)

iSIGN Media Solutions Inc, a data-focused software-as-a-service company, provides location-based interactive proximity security alert messaging and mobile marketing solutions for commercial and security purpose in North America. The company gathers point-of-sale data and mobile shopper preferences to generate actionable data and reveal valuable consumer insights; and enables brands to deliver targeted messaging, personalized offers, and loyalty perks to consumer mobile devices on location and in real-time.

