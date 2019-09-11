J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE:JCP) Receives $1.56 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE:JCP) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.56.

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on shares of J C Penney in a report on Friday, August 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $1.00 target price on the stock.

JCP traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.17. 29,277,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,454,238. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.12. The firm has a market cap of $269.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.53. J C Penney has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.37.

J C Penney (NYSE:JCP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The department store operator reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. J C Penney had a negative return on equity of 29.24% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that J C Penney will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Javier G. Teruel purchased 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.59 per share, with a total value of $295,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,443,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,571,695.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald W. Tysoe acquired 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.59 per share, with a total value of $590,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,352,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,755.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,830,000 shares of company stock worth $1,125,700. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J C Penney by 157.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 75,468 shares of the department store operator’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 46,192 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of J C Penney by 400.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 416,498 shares of the department store operator’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 333,256 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of J C Penney by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 935,127 shares of the department store operator’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 10,897 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of J C Penney by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 314,211 shares of the department store operator’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 8,965 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of J C Penney by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 214,627 shares of the department store operator’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 8,234 shares during the period. 68.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J. C. Penney Company, Inc, through its subsidiary J. C. Penney Corporation, Inc, sells merchandise through department stores. The company primarily sells family apparel and footwear, accessories, fine and fashion jewelry, beauty products, and home furnishings; and provides services, including styling salon, optical, portrait photography, and custom decorating services.

