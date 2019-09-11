J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its position in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 2.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SJM. Guinness Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of J M Smucker by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in J M Smucker by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 22,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA lifted its stake in J M Smucker by 1.7% during the first quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA now owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in J M Smucker by 52.4% during the second quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 5.3% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SJM. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of J M Smucker from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of J M Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of J M Smucker from $142.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of J M Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of J M Smucker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. J M Smucker has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.70.

NYSE:SJM traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $106.89. 23,108 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,130,747. The company has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.43. J M Smucker Co has a 1 year low of $91.32 and a 1 year high of $128.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.85.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 6.95%. J M Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that J M Smucker Co will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This is a positive change from J M Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.46%.

In other J M Smucker news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total value of $249,216.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,969,648. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Geoff E. Tanner bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $103.42 per share, for a total transaction of $103,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,454,395.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,019 shares of company stock worth $457,363. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About J M Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

