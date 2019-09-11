Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on JAZZ. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a buy rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. TheStreet raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $164.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a hold rating and issued a $147.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $169.86.

NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $127.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.17 and its 200-day moving average is $134.77. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $113.52 and a 1-year high of $169.82.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.49. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 32.99%. The company had revenue of $534.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 13.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Catherine A. Sohn sold 726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total transaction of $98,481.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,713.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Treacy sold 4,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total value of $600,575.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $367,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $4,084,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 73,439 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,534 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

