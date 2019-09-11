Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) a $22.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a $22.00 target price on Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

IMMU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen set a $30.00 price target on shares of Immunomedics and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Immunomedics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (down from $28.00) on shares of Immunomedics in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub lowered Immunomedics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Immunomedics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.33.

Shares of NASDAQ IMMU traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.54. The stock had a trading volume of 4,431,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,730,737. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 9.93 and a current ratio of 9.93. Immunomedics has a twelve month low of $11.55 and a twelve month high of $24.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.06 and a beta of 2.06.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.68) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Immunomedics will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bryan Ball acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.35 per share, for a total transaction of $66,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,750. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Avoro Capital Advisors Llc acquired 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.25 per share, with a total value of $5,300,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,405,000 shares of company stock worth $18,916,750 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMMU. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immunomedics during the second quarter valued at about $1,275,000. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in shares of Immunomedics by 135.6% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 317,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,411,000 after purchasing an additional 183,041 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immunomedics during the second quarter worth approximately $2,810,000. Boxer Capital LLC grew its position in Immunomedics by 60.2% during the second quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 6,567,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Immunomedics during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,215,000. Institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

