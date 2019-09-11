Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Barclays PLC’s Q3 2019 Earnings (NYSE:BCS)

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Barclays in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Dickerson now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.34. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Barclays’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.18 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Barclays had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Barclays from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Barclays from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Barclays from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

Barclays stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,178,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,616,922. Barclays has a 12-month low of $6.54 and a 12-month high of $9.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.97.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barclays during the second quarter worth about $26,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Barclays during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Barclays by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Barclays by 442.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Barclays by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.46% of the company’s stock.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers personal and business banking services; credit and debit cards; international banking; and private banking services, which include investment, wealth planning, and credit and specialist solutions to high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients, and family offices.

