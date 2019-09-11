John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) Receives GBX 641.25 Consensus PT from Brokerages

John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 641.25 ($8.38).

A number of research firms have recently commented on WG. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 760 ($9.93) to GBX 720 ($9.41) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 725 ($9.47) to GBX 670 ($8.75) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) target price on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Wednesday.

In related news, insider Jeremy Wilson purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 359 ($4.69) per share, with a total value of £35,900 ($46,909.71). Also, insider Roy A. Franklin purchased 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 405 ($5.29) per share, for a total transaction of £36,450 ($47,628.38). Over the last three months, insiders purchased 20,405 shares of company stock valued at $7,917,102.

WG stock traded up GBX 3.90 ($0.05) on Friday, reaching GBX 428.90 ($5.60). 1,951,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,500,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion and a PE ratio of 50.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 457.36 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 477.65. John Wood Group has a 12 month low of GBX 353 ($4.61) and a 12 month high of GBX 801.20 ($10.47).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.18%. John Wood Group’s dividend payout ratio is 3.29%.

About John Wood Group

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project, engineering, and technical services in energy, industry, and built environment worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Specialist Technical Solutions; Environment and Infrastructure Solutions; and Investment Services.

