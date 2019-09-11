JPJ Group (LON:JPJ) Trading Up 1.8%

JPJ Group PLC (LON:JPJ) was up 1.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 723 ($9.45) and last traded at GBX 696 ($9.09), approximately 170,359 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 137,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 684 ($8.94).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JPJ. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPJ Group in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPJ Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,040 ($13.59) price target on shares of JPJ Group in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on shares of JPJ Group in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on JPJ Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,310 ($17.12) target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,058.33 ($13.83).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.79, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 666.72 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 694.14. The company has a market cap of $518.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67.

JPJ Group Company Profile (LON:JPJ)

JPJ Group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming company in Japan, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Spain, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Jackpotjoy and Vera&John segments. It offers bingo, slots, casino, and other games through Jackpotjoy, Starspins, Botemania, Vera&John, Costa Bingo, InterCasino, Solid Gaming, and other brands.

