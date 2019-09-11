JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) Shares Sold by RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,171 shares during the quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMJ. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 31,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 119,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA AMJ traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $23.49. 215,684 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,680,366. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.86. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 52-week low of $21.09 and a 52-week high of $28.50.

