JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $5.93 Million Position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,624 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.63% of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF worth $5,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIBR. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. American Financial Network Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $224,000.

CIBR traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $28.22. 136,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,965. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.58. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.84 and a fifty-two week high of $30.78.

