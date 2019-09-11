Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

KELYA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Northcoast Research downgraded Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. BidaskClub cut Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Noble Financial initiated coverage on Kelly Services in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

NASDAQ KELYA traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.60. 147,674 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,590. The stock has a market capitalization of $955.70 million, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Kelly Services has a 12 month low of $19.21 and a 12 month high of $28.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.60.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Kelly Services had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kelly Services will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Bhupendra C. Shah sold 1,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.41, for a total transaction of $74,780.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George S. Corona sold 29,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total value of $732,989.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,371,170.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,055 shares of company stock valued at $856,687. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KELYA. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Kelly Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Kelly Services by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 22.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 104.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 9.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

