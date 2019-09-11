Kenneth Napolitano Sells 5,000 Shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) Stock

Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) SVP Kenneth Napolitano sold 5,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total transaction of $387,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,582,207.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Kenneth Napolitano also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 5th, Kenneth Napolitano sold 5,000 shares of Xylem stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.23, for a total transaction of $376,150.00.

On Monday, July 8th, Kenneth Napolitano sold 5,000 shares of Xylem stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total transaction of $409,800.00.

Shares of XYL stock traded up $0.94 on Wednesday, hitting $79.29. The stock had a trading volume of 957,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,338. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.25 and its 200-day moving average is $78.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.47. Xylem Inc has a 52-week low of $60.65 and a 52-week high of $85.39.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79. Xylem had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Xylem Inc will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Xylem by 10,814.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 562,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,024,000 after buying an additional 557,060 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Xylem by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,986,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,184,554,000 after purchasing an additional 516,715 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P bought a new stake in Xylem during the second quarter valued at $33,456,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 93.3% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 821,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,272,000 after purchasing an additional 396,185 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 33.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 956,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,598,000 after purchasing an additional 239,822 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XYL has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine cut Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen cut Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Xylem currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.83.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

