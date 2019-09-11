Kingsmen Resources (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Kingsmen Resources (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a $2.80 target price on the stock.

About Kingsmen Resources

Bear Creek Mining Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, gold, and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the Corani silver-lead-zinc project, which consists of 12 mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 5,700 hectares located to the southeast of Cusco, Peru.

