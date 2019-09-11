Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) shot up 5.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.49 and last traded at $29.22, 108,100 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 18% from the average session volume of 131,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.79.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Koppers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Koppers in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Koppers in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

The company has a market capitalization of $551.20 million, a PE ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.86 and a 200 day moving average of $27.21.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.17. Koppers had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 77.19%. The company had revenue of $469.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Xudong Feng sold 2,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.92, for a total transaction of $65,738.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,569.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP R. Michael Johnson purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.92 per share, for a total transaction of $347,040.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 209,073 shares in the company, valued at $6,046,391.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Koppers during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Koppers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Koppers by 106.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,088 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Koppers by 475.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,639 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Koppers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Koppers Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

