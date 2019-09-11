Korea Investment CORP Trims Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 88.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JLL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 765,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,926,000 after purchasing an additional 34,602 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 454,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,537,000 after purchasing an additional 23,294 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter valued at $999,000. 82.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jones Lang LaSalle stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.65. 3,561 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,959. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $137.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc has a 12-month low of $119.79 and a 12-month high of $173.32.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.61. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JLL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.23 price target on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Jones Lang LaSalle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.91.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

