L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Brokerages expect L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) to post $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for L Brands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.06. L Brands reported earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 81.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that L Brands will report full-year earnings of $2.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.61. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $2.71. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for L Brands.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 74.73% and a net margin of 4.37%. L Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a $26.00 price objective on shares of L Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of L Brands in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of L Brands from $34.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of L Brands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of L Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.43.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in L Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of L Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of L Brands by 65.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in L Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, City Holding Co. grew its holdings in L Brands by 360.6% in the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 6,131 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LB traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.59. 98,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,441,067. L Brands has a twelve month low of $15.82 and a twelve month high of $38.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.46%. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.55%.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

