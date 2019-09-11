Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $30.85

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.85 and traded as low as $25.63. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty shares last traded at $25.70, with a volume of 107,454 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LIF shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

Get Labrador Iron Ore Royalty alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$27.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$30.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion and a PE ratio of 8.19.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.13 by C($0.18). The firm had revenue of C$53.30 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. will post 2.8000001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF)

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, owns a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that operates an iron mine near Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC engages in the production and sale of iron ore pellets and concentrates in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific region.

See Also: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.