Lake Street Capital Analysts Give Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) a $10.00 Price Target

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) received a $10.00 price target from research analysts at Lake Street Capital in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 79.21% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Aspen Group in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aspen Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aspen Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital set a $10.00 price target on shares of Aspen Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Aspen Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.13.

ASPU traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $5.58. 278,172 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,608. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Aspen Group has a twelve month low of $3.58 and a twelve month high of $7.35. The company has a market cap of $94.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 0.63.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $10.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.06 million. Aspen Group had a negative net margin of 22.92% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. Equities analysts expect that Aspen Group will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASPU. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Aspen Group by 15.7% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 18,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Group by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 35,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Group by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 90,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 7,636 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Group by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 107,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 5,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Aspen Group by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 125,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 14,972 shares in the last quarter. 29.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspen Group, Inc provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing, education, business, technology, management, health sciences, and professional and extended studies.

