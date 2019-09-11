Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $27.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.62 million. Lakeland Industries had a positive return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 0.88%.

NASDAQ LAKE traded up $0.56 on Wednesday, reaching $11.89. The company had a trading volume of 4,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,680. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.94 million, a PE ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 0.61. Lakeland Industries has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $14.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.45.

LAKE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Lakeland Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lakeland Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Lakeland Industries

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells a range of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market in the United States and internationally. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, and hazardous chemical and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire, burns, and excessive heat.

