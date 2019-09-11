Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) Given a $15.00 Price Target by Roth Capital Analysts

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) received a $15.00 price objective from investment analysts at Roth Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Roth Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.89% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on LAKE. Zacks Investment Research raised Lakeland Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lakeland Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

NASDAQ LAKE traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.46. The stock had a trading volume of 48,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,911. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.45. The company has a market cap of $82.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95 and a beta of 0.61. Lakeland Industries has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $14.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $27.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.62 million. Lakeland Industries had a positive return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 0.88%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lakeland Industries will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAKE. Private Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lakeland Industries by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 713,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,374,000 after purchasing an additional 157,625 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lakeland Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,723,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Lakeland Industries by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 50,854 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 23,894 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lakeland Industries by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 316,934 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after buying an additional 10,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in Lakeland Industries by 6.2% during the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 56,449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

About Lakeland Industries

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells a range of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market in the United States and internationally. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, and hazardous chemical and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire, burns, and excessive heat.

