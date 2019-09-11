Lambda Reaches Market Capitalization of $90.26 Million (LAMB)

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. Over the last seven days, Lambda has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Lambda token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001420 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Hotbit, Bilaxy and BitMax. Lambda has a market cap of $90.26 million and approximately $49.02 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009918 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00208125 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $119.62 or 0.01184208 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000590 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000149 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00086682 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017246 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 59% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00024577 BTC.

Lambda Token Profile

Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 629,335,234 tokens. Lambda’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lambda’s official message board is medium.com/@Lambdaim. Lambda’s official website is www.lambda.im.

Buying and Selling Lambda

Lambda can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Huobi, Hotbit and BitMax. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lambda should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lambda using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

