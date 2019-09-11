Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR) shares dropped 6.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.03 and last traded at $16.38, approximately 8,077,700 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 827% from the average daily volume of 871,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.55.

LAUR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Laureate Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Laureate Education from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Laureate Education from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Laureate Education in a report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Laureate Education currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Get Laureate Education alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.14 and a 200 day moving average of $16.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -546.00, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.19.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.11). Laureate Education had a negative return on equity of 0.85% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Laureate Education Inc will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Laureate Education news, Director Saric Ruldolf Christophe Hoehn sold 701,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $10,737,830.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Alberta Lp Wengen sold 10,955,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $167,611,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,666,863 shares of company stock worth $178,518,103. 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,450,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184,985 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 23.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,435,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817,734 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laureate Education during the 2nd quarter valued at $23,585,000. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laureate Education during the 2nd quarter valued at $19,252,000. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Laureate Education by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,686,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,950 shares during the period. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laureate Education Company Profile (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It operates through five segments: Brazil, Mexico, Andean, Rest of World, and Online & Partnerships. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Laureate Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laureate Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.