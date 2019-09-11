Laurion Mineral Exploration (CVE:LME) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.22

Shares of Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc (CVE:LME) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.21, with a volume of 72400 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

The firm has a market cap of $31.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.16 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.12.

About Laurion Mineral Exploration (CVE:LME)

Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc, a junior mineral exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold and base metal properties in Canada. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Ishkoday property covering an area of 4,442 hectare land package comprising 20 contiguous mining leases and 17 mining claims totaling 204 units located in Irwin, Walters, Elmhirst, and Pifher Townships located to the northeast of the town of Beardmore.

