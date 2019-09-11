Leaf Clean Energy (LON:LEAF) Shares Up 26.8%

Leaf Clean Energy (LON:LEAF)’s share price traded up 26.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.52 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.52 ($0.02), 0 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.20 ($0.02).

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 128.56 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 72.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $800,000.00 and a PE ratio of -0.03.

Leaf Clean Energy Company is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in subordinated or mezzanine debt securities, growth capital, and in Series B through pre-IPO rounds. The firm does not participate in auction-base transactions. It seeks to invest in renewable energy projects and companies and in sustainable technology including clean energy companies and projects including activities such as the production of alternative fuels, renewable power generation, waste-to-energy, water, and the use of technologies to reduce the environmental impact of traditional energy The firm seeks to invest in clean energy projects that create environmental benefits through greenhouse gas emission reductions and generation and commercialization of carbon credits.

