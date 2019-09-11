Legends Room (MORE) Achieves Market Cap of $851,168.00

Legends Room (CURRENCY:MORE) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. Legends Room has a total market capitalization of $851,168.00 and approximately $35,751.00 worth of Legends Room was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Legends Room token can now be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00006334 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Legends Room has traded up 22.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009892 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00205863 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.50 or 0.01184443 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000589 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000147 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00086867 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017060 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 37.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00022654 BTC.

Legends Room Profile

Legends Room’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 tokens. Legends Room’s official Twitter account is @legendsroom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Legends Room is www.mre.live.

Legends Room Token Trading

Legends Room can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Legends Room directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Legends Room should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Legends Room using one of the exchanges listed above.

