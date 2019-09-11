Lekoil (LON:LEK) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.54

Lekoil Ltd (LON:LEK)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.54 and traded as high as $6.85. Lekoil shares last traded at $6.60, with a volume of 1,614,530 shares.

Separately, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lekoil in a research note on Thursday, May 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.06, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.41 million and a P/E ratio of -3.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 6.24.

Lekoil Company Profile (LON:LEK)

Lekoil Limited explores for, develops, and produces petroleum oil and natural gas in Nigeria, Namibia, Cayman, and internationally. The company owns a 40% interest in the Otakikpo marginal field located in the south-eastern part of the Niger Delta; and a 40% interest in the OPL 310 block located in the Upper Cretaceous fairway that runs along the West African Transform Margin.

