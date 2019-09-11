LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Analysts expect LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC) to report earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for LendingClub’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.03. LendingClub reported earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 93.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LendingClub will report full year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.08). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.71. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow LendingClub.

Get LendingClub alerts:

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The credit services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $190.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.04 million. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 9.14% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on LendingClub from $23.75 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine lowered LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Maxim Group set a $23.00 price objective on LendingClub and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.63.

NYSE LC traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,608. The company has a current ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.75. LendingClub has a 52 week low of $12.30 and a 52 week high of $20.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -42.57 and a beta of 1.60.

In related news, insider Valerie Kay sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.98, for a total value of $28,310.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 242,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,083.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Steven Allocca bought 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.92 per share, for a total transaction of $194,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,700 shares of company stock worth $121,192. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of LendingClub in the second quarter worth $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of LendingClub during the second quarter valued at $54,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in LendingClub in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in LendingClub by 9.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 23,470 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors in the United States. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including unsecured personal loans, unsecured education and patient installment loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

Read More: Diversification Important in Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LendingClub (LC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.