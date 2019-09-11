LINA (LINA) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1.12 Million

LINA (CURRENCY:LINA) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 11th. During the last seven days, LINA has traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar. LINA has a market cap of $23.68 million and $1.12 million worth of LINA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LINA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0887 or 0.00000880 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009955 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00208513 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.89 or 0.01179774 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000588 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000149 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00087380 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00017418 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 94.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00025824 BTC.

LINA Profile

LINA’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 266,895,682 tokens. LINA’s official Twitter account is @lina_network. The official website for LINA is lina.review.

Buying and Selling LINA

LINA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LINA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

