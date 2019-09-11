Live Company Group (LON:LVCG) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Live Company Group PLC (LON:LVCG) traded down 2.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 45.01 ($0.59) and last traded at GBX 46.50 ($0.61), 61,817 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 47.50 ($0.62).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 41.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 53.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41.

In other Live Company Group news, insider David Ciclitira bought 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 54 ($0.71) per share, for a total transaction of £7,020 ($9,172.87).

Live Company Group Plc organizes and manages live entertainment events in the United Kingdom, Europe, China, and the Far East. It operates through Proprietary Shows (Events) and Licences segments. The company also licenses partners to produce BRICKLIVE branded events. Live Company Group Plc is headquartered in West Byfleet, the United Kingdom.

